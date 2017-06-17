Watch: Thomas finishes birdie-eagle for 63

Justin Thomas, who shot 59 earlier this season en route to winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, tied a major record by shooting 9-under 63 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open.
While the aggregate number was equal to what four others have posted in the U.S. Open, Thomas' 9-under total in relation to par is a U.S. Open record. He becomes the 29th different player to shoot 63 in a major.
He accomplished the feat by making eagle on the par-5 18th. Take a look at how he did it.
The approach to 18:
.@JustinThomas34 has this putt to break Johnny Miller's #USOpen record for lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/i0CFGdlWnE— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017
The putt on 18:
The record-breaker!— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2017
Congrats, @JustinThomas34. https://t.co/l3KrYvKK3u
And the birdie putt on 17:
"@JustinThomas34, 26'10" for the solo lead" ...drop#USOpen https://t.co/5K2pqeuECI— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017
Here's a look at highlights for his round:
A three-minute recap of @JustinThomas34's record-setting 63 at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/tTAktO4eXw— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017