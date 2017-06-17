Golf Central Blog

Watch: Thomas finishes birdie-eagle for 63

Golf Channel Digital
June 17, 2017, 5:20 pm

Justin Thomas, who shot 59 earlier this season en route to winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, tied a major record by shooting 9-under 63 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open.

While the aggregate number was equal to what four others have posted in the U.S. Open, Thomas' 9-under total in relation to par is a U.S. Open record. He becomes the 29th different player to shoot 63 in a major.

He accomplished the feat by making eagle on the par-5 18th. Take a look at how he did it.

The approach to 18:

The putt on 18:

And the birdie putt on 17:

Here's a look at highlights for his round:

2017 U.S. Open, Justin Thomas

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Presented by Penske
