Watch: Thomas finishes birdie-eagle for 63

Justin Thomas, who shot 59 earlier this season en route to winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, tied a major record by shooting 9-under 63 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open.

While the aggregate number was equal to what four others have posted in the U.S. Open, Thomas' 9-under total in relation to par is a U.S. Open record. He becomes the 29th different player to shoot 63 in a major.

He accomplished the feat by making eagle on the par-5 18th. Take a look at how he did it.

The approach to 18:

.@JustinThomas34 has this putt to break Johnny Miller's #USOpen record for lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/i0CFGdlWnE — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

The putt on 18:

And the birdie putt on 17:

Here's a look at highlights for his round: