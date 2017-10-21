Watch: Thomas hits 461-yard drive ... off cart path

Justin Thomas generally doesn't need a member's bounce, but even the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year will take one when he can get it.

Such was the case on Moving Day at the CJ Cup, when he blasted his drive on the 598-yard par-5 12th hole a whopping 461 yards ... after a generous bounce off the cart path.

Thomas' monster drive led to a birdie on the hole and kept him squarely in the hunt for his seventh career PGA Tour victory.