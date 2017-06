At the tender age of 24, Justin Thomas has a pretty decent golf resume. He has shot 59 on the PGA Tour. He has shot a record-equaling 63 in the U.S. Open. Ah, but this is golf, the ultimate what-have-you-done-for-me-lateely? sport, so neither of those accomplishments meant anything when Thomas stepped to the 10th tee Thursday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Despite three front-nine bogeys, he had made the turn in even par.

But then ... well, just watch: