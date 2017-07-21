Golf Central Blog

Watch: Thomas swipes, loses club, drops and makes 9

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 21, 2017, 11:48 am

RSS

Justin Thomas started the second round two shots off the lead. He then double bogeyed the first hole and bogeyed the second. After steadying himself with three consecutive pars, Thomas hit an errant second shot on the par-4 sixth.

And that’s where bad turned to much, much worse.

His ball buried in heather, Thomas took one swipe and his iron stuck into the rough, his ball never moving. He took another swing and the ball popped up and went backwards. He took a third hack and the ball did move but no one knew where it went. Thomas dropped, hacked out and then two-putted for a quintuple-bogey 9.

He fell to 5 over par, 10 off the lead and on the cut line.

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, 2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 2 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Watch: Sergio hurts shoulder slamming club into gorse
McIlroy (68) scrambles his way into the mix
Phil misses Open cut but does so with 'flair'

Trending

Golf Channel App
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.