Watch: Woods makes back-to-back birdies at 10-11

After 523 days, it took 10 holes for Tiger Woods to finally circle a number on his scorecard.
Playing his first PGA Tour event in 18 months, Woods opened the Farmers Insurance Open with a bogey at the first and followed it with eight straight pars to turn in 1-over 37.
After missing the fairway at the par-4 10th, Woods hit his approach from 140 yards to 10 feet and poured in the left-to-right putt for his first Tour birdie since the 72nd hole of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 23, 2015.
Woods would then work his way under par when he smoothed a 4-iron at the par-3 11th 212 yards and knocked in an 11-footer for back-to-back birdies.
