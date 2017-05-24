Watch: Vaughn nearly holes out, wins match

Arizona State's Monica Vaughn opted not to hit her second shot on the par-5 18th Tuesday evening, following the horn to suspend play, thus pushing her semifinal match against Stanford's Albane Valenzuela into Wednesday morning.

Upon their return at the NCAA Women's Division I National Championship, both players hit shots short of the green and after Valenzuela, who was 1 up, played her's to 15 feet, Vaughn nearly holed out for eagle from 89 yards.

Vaughn won the hole with a birdie and then parred the first extra hole to win the match. That tied the teams, at 2-2. Arizona State clinched a spot in the final when Linnea Strom won her match over Maddeline Chou in 19 holes.