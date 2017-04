How does this not go in? pic.twitter.com/a5bV6tDhOJ — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) April 20, 2017

Scotland's Jimmy Gunn was already 4 under on his round Thursday at the Web.com Tour's United Leasing & Finance Championship when he found the fairway at the par-4 12th.

Staring down the flag with a wedge, Gunn played the following approach that hopped, hit the pin, dropped into the hole, and ... oh, you're kidding.

Gunn would go on to tap in for his fifth birdie of the day.