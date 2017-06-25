Watch: Weekley holes out for birdie from bunker

In pursuit of his playing partner, and tournament leader, Jordan Spieth, on Sunday, Boo Weekley struck a big blow on the seventh hole from the greenside bunker at the Travelers Championship.

Weekley splashed out his third shot perfectly and it eventually found the bottom of the hole, accompanied by the the traditional shouts of "Booooo!" from the crowd.

The fan-favorite is contending for his fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2013.