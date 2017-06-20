Golf Central Blog

Watch: What made Phil and Bones so special

By

Nick Menta
June 20, 2017, 3:11 pm

RSS

More than anything else, the golf world will miss the conversation.

Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay announced Tuesday that their 25-year run as a team has come to its end.

The split will now deprive fans of some of the most fascinating and entertaining pre-shot dialogue heard on Tour.

The most riveting back and forths tended to involve Mackay's trying to exercise his yearly veto when Mickelson would want to do something ... dicey ... like intentionally skipping the ball over a lake.

But even when Phil wasn't trying to do something uniquely Phil, their talks were always worth the listen, as captured perfectly in the clips above and below:

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, Jim Mackay

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Watch: What made Phil and Bones so special
The Social: It's a mad, mad, mad world
Social Snapshots: June 2017

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Harman on finishing runner-up: 'It bites'
Erin Hills stirs up a mountain of debate
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.