Watch: What made Phil and Bones so special

More than anything else, the golf world will miss the conversation.

Phil Mickelson and his longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay announced Tuesday that their 25-year run as a team has come to its end.

The split will now deprive fans of some of the most fascinating and entertaining pre-shot dialogue heard on Tour.

The most riveting back and forths tended to involve Mackay's trying to exercise his yearly veto when Mickelson would want to do something ... dicey ... like intentionally skipping the ball over a lake.

But even when Phil wasn't trying to do something uniquely Phil, their talks were always worth the listen, as captured perfectly in the clips above and below: