With the cutline hovering at 4 over par on Friday at The Open, Englishman Chris Wood needed a birdie to have a chance at making the cut.

He made eagle instead.

Wood holed his approach shot on the par-4 18th to move to 3 over par for the championship and secure a weekend tee time at Royal Birkdale. Wood tied for fifth in 2008 at Birkdale as an amateur, holing out on 18 in Round 2, for birdie, as well.