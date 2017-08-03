Watch: Yes, Spieth is still making massive putts

Yes, his putter is still hotpic.twitter.com/IoKuQFweJq — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 3, 2017

Jordan Spieth seemed to make an annual allotment of lengthy putts on Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

Not so.

Spieth drained the above 32 ½-foot birdie putt in Round 1 of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Starting on the back nine, he made this on the par-3 fifth to move to 2 under for his round.

And then, just for fun, he made the below 52-footer for birdie at the par-4 sixth: