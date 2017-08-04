Weather delay slams door on Day

AKRON, Ohio – Jason Day was rolling right along until Mother Nature derailed his second round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Day was firing on all cylinders across his front nine at Firestone Country Club, making the turn in 5-under 30 to charge up the standings. He was eyeing a wedge approach to the 10th hole when tournament officials blew the horn to signal what would ultimately be a 3 hour, 23 minute weather delay.

When the Aussie returned to the course, he started with a three-putt bogey on the 10th and failed to rekindle any of the momentum he had accrued earlier in the day.

“The front nine definitely felt like 2015, 2016. I was just pouring in everything,” Day said. “I know that it’s still in there, I’ve just got to keep practicing hard. I know it will eventually happen.”

Day signed for a 4-under 66, and at 3 under he sits among a tie for sixth heading into the weekend, four shots behind leader Jimmy Walker. Day appeared to battle back pain throughout his front nine despite rolling in birdies by the handful, but after the round he downplayed any notion of an injury.

“It’s fine, just I’m a little slow out there,” Day said. “The guys walk fast out there, so I just was a little slow. It’s just a little stiff. It doesn’t hurt when I swing, so I’m OK with it, which is good.”

After starting the year ranked No. 1, Day has slipped to No. 7 this week and hasn’t won anywhere since the 2016 Players Championship. While he’s still looking to improve his consistency, Day credits his work around the greens as a big reason why he’s on the leaderboard at the halfway mark.

“My short game has been absolutely terrible this year. I haven’t had the greatest putting year, and it kind of puts pressure on other parts of the game,” he said. “I’ve been working very hard on trying to change that with my putting, to ease pressure on the rest of my game. Today was a good step in the right direction.”