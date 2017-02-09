Golf Central Blog

Weather suspends opening round of Pebble Pro-Am

By

Ryan Lavner
February 9, 2017, 6:20 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Thursday’s opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am was suspended after a heavy, steady rain made the three courses unplayable.

Eighty-one players have not finished their first round, with Rick Lamb, Seung-Yul Noh and Joel Dahmen leading the way at 4-under 68. All three players started at Spyglass Hill.

Players will be back in position at 10:30 a.m. ET. The second round will begin an hour later than scheduled, at noon ET.

When play was suspended, Spyglass had the lowest scoring average (1.24 strokes over par), followed by Monterey Peninsula (1.84) and Pebble Beach (2.46).

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

