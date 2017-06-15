Golf Central Blog

Westwood (69) trying to follow in Garcia's footsteps

By

Randall Mell
June 15, 2017, 4:43 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – If Sergio Garcia can break through a history of major championship heartache, why can’t Lee Westwood?

Westwood made an encouraging start Thursday at the U.S. Open in his bid to follow up Garcia’s Masters’ victory with his own breakthrough.

Westwood’s 3-under-par 69 at Erin Hills moved him into early contention. He was tied for sixth among the morning wave, four shots behind Rickie Fowler.

“It’s a nice start to a U.S. Open,” Westwood said. “I hit the ball really well, hit it close a few times and putted nicely as well.”

Westwood hit all but two fairways Thursday and all but two greens in regulation. He had five birdies and a double bogey on his first nine before running off a strong of nine straight pars on his second nine.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

Westwood is 0 for 76 in majors, but he has had plenty of close calls. He has finished third or better nine times in majors. Nobody’s recorded more than that without winning.

Garcia was 0 for 73 in majors before winning the Masters in April. While it was too early for Westwood, 44, to talk about winning, he likes his start.

“If I keep playing like this, I should be thereabouts come Sunday, with a chance,” Westwood said.

The former world No. 1 has won 23 European Tour titles and two PGA Tour titles.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Lee Westwood

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 1
U.S. Open
Best of: Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
Watch: Hideki holes out for eagle at 15

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Player fires back at RTJ for 'showboater' comments
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
DJ, Paulina welcome baby boy before U.S. Open
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.