Westwood nets Players bid via OWGR without playing

Will Gray
May 1, 2017, 7:52 am

The calculators that power the Official World Golf Ranking fell in Lee Westwod's favor this week.

The Englishman did not play in a tournament last week, but slight changes to his divisor math allowed Westwood to jump three spots from No. 53 to 50 in the latest rankings. He moved past Hideto Tanihara and Russell Henley, both idle, as well as Jeunghun Wang who finished T-59 at the European Tour's Volvo China Open.

The move was a timely one for Westwood, considering the top 50 in this week's rankings earn automatic invites into The Players Championship. Westwood was not otherwise exempt but will now return next week to TPC Sawgrass, where he has cracked the top 10 three times since 2010.

Complete Official World Golf Ranking

Others to earn Players bids via the OWGR this week included No. 12 Alex Noren, No. 25 Thomas Pieters, No. 28 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 30 Bernd Wiesberger and No. 38 Matthew Fitzpatrick among others.

With the Zurich Classic not offering any OWGR points because of the new team format, the updated rankings were able to be calculated before Monday's playoff in New Orleans determined a winner. France's Alexander Levy made one of the biggest moves, going from No. 102 to No. 74 with his playoff win in China over Dylan Frittelli, now No. 94.

The only change among the top 10 came at the bottom, where Justin Thomas snuck past Adam Scott by 0.007 points. Dustin Johnson remains in the top spot, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Thomas.

One week after undergoing a fourth back surgery, Tiger Woods fell 13 more spots to No. 821 in the world.

Lee Westwood, OWGR

Presented by Penske
