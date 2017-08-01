WGC-Bridgestone: Tee times, TV schedule, key stats

The biggest names in the game are in Akron, Ohio this week for the 19th edition of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Here's the key info for this week's event.

Golf course: The South Course at Firestone Country Club was opened in 1929 and was designed by Bert Way. The course was redesigned in 1959 by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and in 1985 by Jack Nicklaus. The course will play as a par 70 at 7,400 yards.

Purse: $9.75 million

TV schedule (All times Eastern): Thursday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; Saturday, Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2-6 p.m. on CBS; Sunday, Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: Thursday, 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at golfchannel.com; Friday, 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at golfchannel.com; Saturday, Noon-1:30 p.m. at golfchannel.com and 2-6 p.m. at cbssports.com; Sunday, Noon-1:30 p.m. at golfchannel.com and 2-6 p.m. at cbssports.com

Notable tee times: Jordan Spieth-Rory McIlroy-Jason Day at 8:10 a.m. ET off No. 10; Brooks Koepka-Dustin Johnson-Hideki Matsuyama at 8:20 a.m. off No. 10; Jon Rahm-Adam Scott-Justin Thomas at 9:10 a.m. off No. 1; Sergio Garcia-Rickie Fowler-Matt Kuchar at 9:20 a.m. off No. 1

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson won the U.S. Open and then in his next start edged Scott Piercy by one stroke at Firestone. Piercy also finished second to Johnson at Oakmont.

Notables in the field: The limited-field event consists of 76 players and 55 of the top 56 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 36 Brandt Snedeker is the only player missing after he withdrew Monday because of a sternum joint injury. Open winner Jordan Spieth will make his first start since winning the claret jug. Rory McIlroy will also have a new caddie this week after parting with J.P. Fitzgerald. Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and the recently-married Sergio Garcia are among the other notables at Firestone.

Key stats:

• Firestone had the most difficult GIR to hit on PGA Tour last season (54.1 percent)

• Tiger Woods is the only player to defend at Firestone (1999-2001; 2005-07)

• D. Johnson has won the last two WGCs (Mexico Championship, Dell Technologies Match Play)

• DJ became only the second player to win consecutive WGC titles (Woods accomplished the feat seven times)

• Spieth has won each of his last two PGA Tour starts (Travelers, The Open)

• Spieth finished T-3 at Firestone last year, his best career finish at a WGC event

• Matsuyama won the WGC-HSBC Champions by seven strokes earlier this season

• McIlroy is making his first start since finishing T-4 at The Open

• McIlroy has the best scoring average in WGC stroke-play events in the last five seasons

• Garcia shares the tournament course record at Firestone (61 in second round in 2014)

• Day held 54-hole co-lead in this event last year (finished T-3)

(Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)