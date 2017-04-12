Golf Central Blog

Whan honored with executive of the year award

By

Randall Mell
April 12, 2017, 5:48 pm

RSS

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan will be presented the Vision Award as the sports executive of the year during the sixth annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards on Thursday at the New York Athletic Club.

“In selecting the honoree, we look at the previous season and examine ratings, new sponsor deals, media partnerships, new initiatives, growth and so on,” Chris Pursell, head of content for Cynopsis Sports, said in a statement. “For us, the LPGA really hit the mark on all of these fronts during the past year.”

Cynopsis Media produces six trade publications covering the television, digital, marketing and sports TV industries. Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber won the Vision Award last year and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman the year before.

Whan resuscitated a withering entity after taking over the LPGA in 2010. With an economic downturn and some hard-line business tactics from the previous LPGA administration working against the tour, the LPGA shrank to an anemic 23 official events and $40 million in prize money in 2011.

Whan’s team has rebuilt the tour to 34 events with a tour record $67 million in prize money. The LPGA reports that the tour’s televised hours have nearly doubled since 2011 to more than 430 hours of coverage with TV partners in 175 countries.

Article Tags: 

Mike Whan, Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.