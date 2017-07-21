Golf Central Blog

Who does DJ blame for 2 over? 'It was me'

By

Rex Hoggard
July 21, 2017, 10:39 am

SOUTHPORT, England – It hasn’t exactly been a textbook week for Dustin Johnson, with the world No. 1 following a 1-over 71 on Thursday with a 2-over card on Friday.

Despite decidedly more difficult conditions on Day 2, however, Johnson had no interest in excuses.

“It was me,” he said when asked if his play on Friday was the byproduct of poor weather or poor play. “I wish I could blame it on the wind. Just struggling a bit with the irons, not hitting the shots I wanted to.”

The wind direction changed on Friday, leaving many shots into cross-breezes which proved to be particularly difficult for Johnson, who made the cut at a major for the first time since last year’s Open. He hit just four greens in regulation and three fairways on Day 2.

The good news for Johnson, who was tied for 46th when he completed his round at 3 over, is that his short game has saved him this week, including clutch up-and-downs at the 10th and 14th holes.

“My short game has been really good. I've chipped and putted it really well the last two days,” he said.

