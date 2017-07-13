Golf Central Blog

Wie almost WDs U.S. Open, doesn't, finishes strong

By

Randall Mell
July 13, 2017, 8:55 pm

RSS

Michelle Wie

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Michelle Wie was ready to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open after a painful neck spasm flared as she prepared to return from a two-hour weather delay in Thursday’s first round.

By round’s end, she was giddy about giving herself a chance to play the weekend.

“I’m proud of myself,” said Wie, who originally hurt her neck two weeks ago during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. “I positioned myself OK.”

Wie posted a 1-over-par 73. She was 3 over on the front nine before the weather delay, fought back with a pair of birdies, and then had to sit out for the long rain delay. When she was warming up on the range to return to play the final five holes, she aggravated her neck.

“I hit one drive at the end that seized it back up,” Wie said. “I was ready to pull out.”

Wie said she couldn’t make a full turn playing those final five holes, but she played them in even par with a birdie at the last.

“I was definitely a club-and-a-half shorter,” Wie said. “I was dinking my way around.”

Wie said she teed it up Thursday without having hit a full shot since the KPMG Women’s PGA.

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I was so happy to be able to tee it up today,” Wie said. “I didn't hit a single golf ball since KPMG. Didn't hit a single shot on the golf course here. I knew I needed a small miracle, and I was excited, so giddy playing today.”

Wie said she had an MRI before the U.S. Women’s Open that showed no disk problems.

“It’s just a neck sprain,” she said.

Wie didn’t practice all last week and didn’t play a practice round after arriving Sunday at Trump National. She chipped and putted in the practice area on Monday and Tuesday and walked the back nine Wednesday, limiting herself to chipping and putting again.

With her fellow competitors Brittany Lincicome and Suzann Pettersen ready to go after Thursday’s weather delay, Wie was allowed extra time to loosen up. Her father, B.J., massaged her neck to get her ready before she hit her tee shot into the 14th, a 179-yard par 3. She hit the green and made par, and the physio team helped her the rest of the way.

“It's just pain management at this time to get through,” she said. “I'll be fine.”

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Women's Open, Michelle Wie

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Fowler (67) flawless, two back at Scottish Open
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Ko (68) gets off to best start in a Women's Open
Howell co-leads Deere in search of elusive victory
Davis: Don't know if Trump will show for U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Best of: Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill
Chun on mend after health scare
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Former champ Curtis withdraws from Open; Finau in
Piercy withdraws from Open, replaced by Lahiri
Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office
Feherty's funny Open scoreboard story
Poulter (67) makes putting change, inspired by Koepka
Alpenfels: Tips to square the clubface
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.