Wie embracing Solheim Cup spirit with hair, shoes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Michelle Wie is a bit of a rebel this week.

Apparently, it’s part of being in U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster’s most spirited pod.

Two years ago, Inkster encouraged a move away from the American team’s over-the-top exuberance, from the face-paint tattoos, the exotic fingernail painting and the over-the-top celebrations.

The team took it to heart, forsaking their stiletto heels and wearing the old-school Converse basketball shoes Inkster likes so much to the Solheim Cup’s opening ceremony.

This week, Wie is sporting red-, white-and-blue ribbons in her extravagant hair braiding, and she broke out some blingy new red-, white-and-blue shoes.

Wie was asked if they’re Inkster approved.

“The bling shoes, I love them,” Wie said. “I don't know if I'll be playing in them, just because I took them out to the range, and they were very bright, but that shows my personality. I had a long talk with [2013 U.S. Solheim Cup captain] Meg Mallon about it. We did try to suppress a lot of things in the last Solheim. To some people, that is their personality. To me, that's just not it. I like celebrating after making putts.”

Two years ago, Inkster encouraged her team to approach the Solheim Cup in a workmanlike fashion, the same way they would approach the LPGA’s most important events.

“I want to be respectful to the European team, “Wie said. “[But] I think this is such a fun week. I think this is such a great week to be energetic. It's different from a normal LPGA event. It's more excitement. There's more intensity.

“I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm just trying to have fun. I think being a girl, it's especially fun in events like this, because there's a lot more you can do.

“I love to do things with my hair. Even if it wasn't Solheim, I'd probably do something with my hair. I like to have fun. Meg Mallon told me, `Don't try to hide your personality. Don't try to tone it down. Be who you are and embrace it.’ Life is too short to try and suppress your emotions and your feelings. You’ve just really got to enjoy every second of it.”