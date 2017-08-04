Wie follows up 64 with 76 on 'disappointing' day

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Michelle Wie paid a price trying to make something happen late in her round Friday at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

She pushed her approach at the 17th, with the shot coming up short and right, in the water. She made double bogey.

Then she bogeyed the 18th.

Wie shot 4-over-par 76 a day after posting a course-record 64 and fell seven shots behind the leader, I.K. Kim (68).

“It’s disappointing,” Wie said. “I tried to force things at the end.”

Wie said she had an awkward lie with her approach at the 17th, an uphill lie, with her left leg above her right.

“It was kind of looking like a flier lie,” Wie said. “I just didn't want to hit one more club. I felt like it was going to fly, and I think, with my leg being so far up, I just couldn't get enough speed on it. It just squirted out a bit to the right.”

Wie played in more difficult conditions than she did in Thursday’s morning round. There were darker skies and rain.

“I thought we still got lucky with the conditions today,” Wie said. “There were bursts of rain, but they were pretty short and I thought there was no wind today. Conditions were very playable.”

Wie’s stumble at the end makes for more weekend work.

“I'll be fighting for the next two days,” she said.