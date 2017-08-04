Golf Central Blog

Wie follows up 64 with 76 on 'disappointing' day

By

Randall Mell
August 4, 2017, 3:13 pm

RSS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Michelle Wie paid a price trying to make something happen late in her round Friday at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

She pushed her approach at the 17th, with the shot coming up short and right, in the water. She made double bogey.

Then she bogeyed the 18th.

Wie shot 4-over-par 76 a day after posting a course-record 64 and fell seven shots behind the leader, I.K. Kim (68).

“It’s disappointing,” Wie said. “I tried to force things at the end.”

Ricoh Women’s British Open: Articles, photos and videos

Wie said she had an awkward lie with her approach at the 17th, an uphill lie, with her left leg above her right.

“It was kind of looking like a flier lie,” Wie said. “I just didn't want to hit one more club. I felt like it was going to fly, and I think, with my leg being so far up, I just couldn't get enough speed on it. It just squirted out a bit to the right.”

Wie played in more difficult conditions than she did in Thursday’s morning round. There were darker skies and rain.

“I thought we still got lucky with the conditions today,” Wie said. “There were bursts of rain, but they were pretty short and I thought there was no wind today. Conditions were very playable.”

Wie’s stumble at the end makes for more weekend work.

“I'll be fighting for the next two days,” she said.

Article Tags: 

Michelle Wie, 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lexi catches fire and makes another major move
McIlroy grouped with Fowler, Rahm at PGA Champ.
Walker leads WGC; McIlroy, Spieth, Day lurking
Solheim scenarios: Big weekend ahead for U.S. team
Wie follows up 64 with 76 on 'disappointing' day

Trending

Watch: Guy makes crazy putt through bunker
Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences
Rory: Splits with caddie, will remain friends
Nordqvist battling mononucleosis as Solheim Cup looms
McIlroy: Had to fire caddie to preserve friendship
Future finally looking bright for 'at ease' Perez
Watch: DJ destroys 439-yard drive at Firestone
Tiger spotted again on social media, this time in gym
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
Miyazato's father collapses during pro-am, hospitalized
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.