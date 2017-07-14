Golf Central Blog

Wie WDs from U.S. Women's Open with neck injury

Randall Mell
July 14, 2017

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Michelle Wie withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open Friday morning because of a neck injury.

Wie opened with a 1-over-par 73 Thursday, playing the final five holes with neck spasms in the early evening, after returning from a two-hour weather suspension. 

Wie went off at 7:22 a.m. Friday in the second round and withdrew on the second hole.

Wie said she hurt her neck in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago.

“The U.S. Women’s Open is by far one of my favorite tournaments, and I was looking forward to play this event all year,” Wie said in a statement. “I so badly wanted to play today and the rest of the week. I have been battling a neck injury and have been receiving treatment every day in order to be able to play.

“Unfortunately, based on the short turnaround from last night’s round to this morning, I haven’t been able to recover enough to play to my full potential today. I am confident that with continued treatment, I will be at 100 percent by the Scottish and British Open. Thank you all for your support and well wishes.”

Wie teed it up Thursday having only chipped and putted as preparation at Trump National. She didn’t practice all last week, either. She said an MRI showed no disk issues in her neck, and she termed the injury as a sprain.

Michelle Wie, 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

