Willett fades as Zanotti rallies for Malaysia win

By

Will Gray
February 12, 2017, 8:49 am

Fabrizio Zanotti eagled the final hole to cap a flawless 63 and race past a stumbling Danny Willett to capture the title at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Zanotti started the day six shots off the lead, but he broke free from a crowded leaderboard by playing his final four holes in 4 under to earn his second career European Tour victory. Zanotti, who represented Paraguay at last year's Olympics, finished one shot clear of American David Lipsky and two ahead of Bernd Wiesberger.

"I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I'm very happy," Zanotti told reporters. "It was a really good day, a really good week and I'm really happy."

But the final round was as much about Zanotti's rally as it was about Willett's fade. The Englishman began the day with a three-shot lead and appeared poised for his first worldwide victory since last year's Masters. Instead, he made five final-round bogeys, including one on the 72nd hole, to fall into a tie for fifth, six shots behind Zanotti.

Willett struggled on the greens, with a trio of three-putt bogeys on the back nine, and was the only player in the top 28 on the final leaderboard who shot over par in the final round.

Willett fades as Zanotti rallies for Malaysia win
