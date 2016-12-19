Willett finishes last in Britain's SPOTY voting

Apparently green jackets won in April don't resonate well among British sports fans once December rolls around.

It was eight months ago that Danny Willett won the Masters in surprising fashion, overtaking Jordan Spieth down the stretch to become the first Englishman to win at Augusta National since Nick Faldo in 1996. While he didn't win the rest of the year, his breakthrough major title still earned him the honor of being one of 16 athletes nominated for the BBC's Sports Person of the Year award.

But when the votes were tallied, Willett fell far short of tennis star Andy Murray. In fact, he finished last among the 16 finalists, garnering only 2,227 of the nearly 750,000 votes cast:

Simply making the cut remains an honor - and one that wasn't bestowed upon fellow Englishman Justin Rose for his gold-medal performance in golf's return to the Olympics. But Willett's finish in the standings reinforces the fact that the SPOTY remains a tough hill for British golfers to climb.

Even Rory McIlroy's two-major performance in 2014 couldn't take home the award, as McIlroy finished second to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. In fact, Faldo's SPOTY win in 1989 following the first of his three Masters wins remains the only time the award has gone to a golfer since 1958.