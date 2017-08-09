Golf Central Blog

Winning PGA score? Close to even par, says Phil

By

Ryan Lavner
August 9, 2017, 10:47 am

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Over the past 10 years of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, the average winning score has been around 14 under par.

Don’t expect those low numbers this week at the PGA Championship, even with the waterlogged conditions.

With speedy and firm greens – changes to the first five holes and soft fairways that will make a 7,600-yard layout play even longer – Phil Mickelson said that he expects the winning score to be “very close” to even par.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Jordan Spieth didn’t venture a guess about the winning total, but added that “this is going to be one of the most challenging tracks that we’ve played, the way that it’s playing right now and the way it will continue to.”

Spieth said his tee shots are essentially coming to rest where they land in the fairways, adding about 20 yards – or two clubs – to his approach shots. That’s assuming he finds the short grass, of course. Off the fairways, he said, the thick, tall, juicy Bermuda rough is “brutal.”

“You have to have unbelievable distance control out here once you’re in the fairway to get the ball close to these pins,” Spieth said. “It’s going to be such a challenge to have close birdie putts out here from the looks of it.”

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressue
Woods to enter diversion program in October
Watch: McIlroy hits 3-wood, driver very, very far
99th PGA Championship: Wednesday
Winning PGA score? Close to even par, says Phil

Trending

'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Hoffman talks caddie into shot: 'Tired of finishing 2nd'
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Korda withdraws from U.S. Solheim Cup team
Augusta National to buy land from Augusta CC
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
Positives and negatives of moving the PGA
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.