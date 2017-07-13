Women's Open weather woes: 39 fail to finish Round 1

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Shanshan Feng’s 6-under-par 66 made her the leader in the clubhouse Thursday through the weather-suspended first round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Feng is one shot ahead of Amy Yang and two ahead of Rolex world No. 1 So Yeon Ru and Lydia Ko, all of whom managed to finish before play was halted at 8:33 p.m. because of darkness. Carlota Ciganda is two shots back but was on the 18th hole when play was stopped.

Thursday’s round was interrupted at 4:29 p.m. because of lightning and rain. Play resumed two hours and five minutes later.

Thirty-nine players were on the course when darkness halted play. They will return at 6:45 a.m. Friday morning to complete the first round. The second round is now scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.