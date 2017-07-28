Golf Central Blog

Woodland makes six straight birdies, fires 63

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 28, 2017, 9:00 pm

RSS

Gary Woodland caught fire during the second round at the Canadian Open, and he is one stroke behind Martin Flores after two rounds at Glen Abbey.

Woodland made 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 63, including six in a row on Nos. 15-2 (he started on the back nine). Woodland only needed 25 putts Friday, six fewer than in Round 1.

"Came out today and saw some putts go in early and just kind of rode the momentum all day," Woodland said.

RBC Canadian Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woodland's plan was to attack the par 5s, but his birdie run almost got derailed on the par-5 18th. After a perfect drive, he hit two wayward shots but then holed a bunker shot for his fourth of six straight birdies.

"I was just trying to get another one," said Woodland of his birdie streak. "I was just trying to keep going, keep going. Obviously holing the bunker shot on 18 was huge. But you've got three par 5s in the middle of that stretch, so drove the golf ball in play and gave myself a lot of chances."

Article Tags: 

Gary Woodland, 2017 Canadian Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Cut Line: Spieth has cake and eats it, too
Every on recent struggles: 'It sucks to suck'
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Report: Canadian Open director removed during event
Kuchar rallies to make cut at Canadian Open

Trending

Greller on 13th hole: 'Just absolute chaos'
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Gambler connected to Mickelson gets 5 years in prison
The other side of The Open coin: Kuchar's perspective
Report: Canadian Open director removed during event
TV viewer can't tell "Boo!" from "Kuuuuch!"
Spieth celebrates birthday with cake in claret jug
Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open
Lauren Thompson
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.