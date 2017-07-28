Woodland makes six straight birdies, fires 63

Gary Woodland caught fire during the second round at the Canadian Open, and he is one stroke behind Martin Flores after two rounds at Glen Abbey.

Woodland made 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 63, including six in a row on Nos. 15-2 (he started on the back nine). Woodland only needed 25 putts Friday, six fewer than in Round 1.

"Came out today and saw some putts go in early and just kind of rode the momentum all day," Woodland said.

Woodland's plan was to attack the par 5s, but his birdie run almost got derailed on the par-5 18th. After a perfect drive, he hit two wayward shots but then holed a bunker shot for his fourth of six straight birdies.

"I was just trying to get another one," said Woodland of his birdie streak. "I was just trying to keep going, keep going. Obviously holing the bunker shot on 18 was huge. But you've got three par 5s in the middle of that stretch, so drove the golf ball in play and gave myself a lot of chances."