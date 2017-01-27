Golf Central Blog

Woods' back passes 'rough' test at Torrey

By

Ryan Lavner
January 27, 2017, 6:33 pm



SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods’ surgically repaired back survived its first serious test this week at Torrey Pines’ South Course, as he slashed repeatedly out of the thick, juicy rough and suffered no physical setback. 

Another test looms this weekend – a 17-hour flight to Dubai.

“That’s one of the questions,” Woods said, “how my body is going to handle flights. Flying out here was something I hadn’t done in a while.”

Woods said it was a “long process” before each round, trying to get loose and stay warm when the temperature hovered around 50. He had four layers on during the opening round, then wore rain pants Friday on a clear, brisk morning.

“That’s one of the things that I hadn’t dealt with,” he said. “We’re basically in a dome down there in South Florida.”

Woods won’t face conditions like that in Dubai, with a long-range forecast that calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. After the European Tour event, he will have a week off before playing back-to-back weeks at Riviera and PGA National.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

@RyanLavnerGC

