Golf Central Blog

Woods cited for DUI, improper parking; arraignment set

By

Will Gray
May 30, 2017, 9:08 am

RSS

Police records released Tuesday morning show that Tiger Woods was cited for driving under the influence and improper parking and faces arraignment in July for the former charge.

Woods received two citations from the Jupiter (Fla.) police department, the first for improper parking at 4:22 a.m. Monday. The citation notes that Woods was driving a black 2015 Mercedes which was "stopped on roadway in right hand lane and right shoulder" when police approached.

The DUI citation, which was written at 5:50 a.m., will require Woods to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on July 5 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Palm Beach County Jail records indicated that Woods was taken into custody at 7:18 a.m. Monday and released at 10:50 a.m. on his own recognizance. He later issued a statement in which he explained that alcohol was "not involved" in the incident.

"I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said. "What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods, 41, has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He underwent lumbar fusion surgery last month to relieve persistent pain in his back and lower legs and last week wrote that he "unequivocally" planned to one day return to competitive golf.

Here's a look at the police citations:

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Where does Woods go from here?
Staggering fall: Has Woods reached the lowest point?
Probable cause affidavit reveals details of Woods' arrest
NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

Trending

Tiger Woods releases statement after arrest
Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest
Begay, Rolfing: Tiger's arrest needs to be wakeup call
Rosaforte: No alcohol involved, arraignment July 5
Overton on road to recovery after spine infection
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.