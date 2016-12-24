Golf Central Blog

Woods cracks Forbes list of wealthiest celebs

Golf Channel Digital
December 24, 2016, 10:05 pm

Ah, December. 'Tis the season - the season for compiling lists. Forbes checks in with its first list of "America's Wealthiest Celebrities." Holding down the No. 7 spot with an estimated net worth of $740 million is none other than Tiger Woods.

Woods is joined on the 20-person list by his longtime rival Phil Mickelson, who ranks 18th with a net worth of $375 million. The only other athlete on the list is former NBA star Michael Jordan, who is No. 4 at $1.2 billion.

The top three people on the list are Star Wars creator George Lucas ($4.6 billion), filmmaker Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion) and mulitmedia magnate Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion).

Tiger Woods

