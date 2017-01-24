Woods grouped with Day, DJ in Farmers

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Tiger Woods isn’t easing into the new year with a light schedule.

Or a low-profile group.

Woods will be paired with two of the top three players in the world, No. 1 Jason Day and No. 3 Dustin Johnson, when he begins his first PGA Tour event in 17 months at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The trio will tee off the South Course at 1:40 p.m. ET Thursday. On Friday, they will start off the North Course’s 10th tee at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Woods hasn’t played an official PGA Tour event since tying for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods and Day have played together only three times previously, most recently at the 2015 Open.

Other feature groups at Torrey Pines include:

- Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger and Emiliano Grillo (1:30 p.m. ET Thursday off South; 12:20 p.m. ET Friday off North)

- Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday off North, 1:30 p.m. ET Friday off South)

- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker (12:40 p.m. ET Thursday off North, 1:40 p.m. ET Friday off South).