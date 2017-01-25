Woods hasn't ditched Nike irons, wedges ... yet

LA JOLLA, Calif. – On Tiger Woods’ first day as a TaylorMade club endorser, there was one thing noticeably absent from his bag:

TaylorMade irons.

Tiger has been using TaylorMade woods since last month’s Hero World Challenge, but still in his bag are his Nike irons and wedges. He said Wednesday that he’s in “no rush” to swap them out, as he works with the team at TaylorMade to develop a set that are built to his specifications.

Said Woods: “They’re allowing me to take my time and we’re going to develop my irons and make the irons and the blades that I want that will fit my game and what I look at, not only in the playing position but also feel and obviously the shot window that I want to hit it through.”

Woods said the most important aspect of his product testing was his golf ball. Once that decision was made (Bridgestone), he tested various equipment companies to see which clubs worked best for him.

“I found that TaylorMade (woods) and their setup worked the best with my golf ball and allowed me to hit numbers that I hadn’t seen before,” he said. “So it was kind of a no-brainer for me.

“And with the irons, we’re going to take our time and build an iron that I like not only in the playing position but how it feels and how it performs.”