Golf Central Blog

Woods hasn't ditched Nike irons, wedges ... yet

By

Ryan Lavner
January 25, 2017, 4:56 pm

RSS

LA JOLLA, Calif. – On Tiger Woods’ first day as a TaylorMade club endorser, there was one thing noticeably absent from his bag:

TaylorMade irons.

Tiger has been using TaylorMade woods since last month’s Hero World Challenge, but still in his bag are his Nike irons and wedges. He said Wednesday that he’s in “no rush” to swap them out, as he works with the team at TaylorMade to develop a set that are built to his specifications.

Said Woods: “They’re allowing me to take my time and we’re going to develop my irons and make the irons and the blades that I want that will fit my game and what I look at, not only in the playing position but also feel and obviously the shot window that I want to hit it through.”

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

Woods said the most important aspect of his product testing was his golf ball. Once that decision was made (Bridgestone), he tested various equipment companies to see which clubs worked best for him.

“I found that TaylorMade (woods) and their setup worked the best with my golf ball and allowed me to hit numbers that I hadn’t seen before,” he said. “So it was kind of a no-brainer for me.

“And with the irons, we’re going to take our time and build an iron that I like not only in the playing position but how it feels and how it performs.”

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
Eason scores redemption, takes on haters
Great expectations for Jutanugarn
OTC: Expectations for Tiger at Torrey Pines?

Trending

Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
Day: 'Strength of field' rule is 'quite funny'
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.