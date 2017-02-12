Golf Central Blog

Woods included in Nike 'Equality' ad campaign

February 12, 2017, 4:17 pm

Tiger Woods is one of several notable athletes included in Nike's recent "Equality" ad campaign aimed at ending racial, gender and sexual discrimination.

While Woods left Nike from an equipment standpoint last year when the company stopped producing clubs, he remains an endorser of their footwear and apparel. Nike took out a spread in Sunday's edition of the New York Times in addition to creating a 90-second video that featured stars like Kevin Durant, Serena Williams and LeBron James:

"Here, within these lines, on this concrete court, this patch of turf, here you're defined by your actions. Not your looks or beliefs. Equality should have no boundaries," the video's narrator says. "Opportunity should not discriminate. The ball should bounce the same for everyone.  Worth should outshine color. If we can be equals here, we can be equals everywhere."

Several athletes sent out tweets Sunday promoting the message, including Woods - who in years past has largely shied away from political stances, but who also played golf with President Donald Trump in December:

