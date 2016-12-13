Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open

Tiger Woods officially committed to the Genesis Open, marking his return to the tournament where he made his first PGA Tour start. The tournament will be played Feb. 16-19.

Woods was just a high school sophomore when he played in what was known as the Nissan Los Angeles Open in 1992. He was a runner-up at Riviera Country Club in both 1998 and 1999 but has not played the event since 2006.

"I'm very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open. This is where it all started for me," Woods said. "It was my first PGA Tour event, I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds, and it was a life-changing moment for me."

Woods' commitment is not a surprise given that the tournament, which was called the Northern Trust Open last season, now benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods made his return to competition earlier this month, finishing 15th out of 17 players at the Hero World Challenge in his first start in nearly 16 months.

Woods has not committed to any 2017 events beyond Riviera. It remains to be seen if he will play again before the event, either during the European Tour's Desert Swing or at the Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open, an event that Woods has won seven times.