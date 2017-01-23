Place your bets: Woods 30/1 to win Farmers

If you're feeling bullish about Tiger Woods' 2017 debut, Las Vegas is officially accepting bets.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened Woods at 30/1 odds to win this week's Farmers Insurance Open, just his second start in the last 17 months and his first official start since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Woods' odds to win are equal to those of Phil Mickelson and higher than only nine players in the entire field. Jason Day and Dustin Johnson are co-favorites at 9/1, followed by Hideki Matsuyama at 12/1 and a large group at 25/1 that includes Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker.

Woods has won eight times as a professional at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open. But he missed the 54-hole cut at this event in 2014, then withdrew during his opening round in 2015 citing injury.

Woods is also listed at -175 to make the 36-hole cut, meaning that bettors must lay $175 for every $100 they hope to win. Those who believe the 41-year-old will miss the cut can win $155 for every $100 wagered. Westgate has also offered top-20 odds on Woods, with a top-20 finish paying +240 and a 21st or worse result paying -280.

This marks the first event in a busy stretch for Woods, who is expected to play next week at the European Tour's Omega Dubai Desert Classic. After that, he'll host the Genesis Open at Riviera followed by the Honda Classic Feb. 23-26.