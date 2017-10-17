Golf Central Blog

Woods' update sparks prop bets on possible return

Will Gray
October 17, 2017, 10:32 am

A flurry of social media updates has folks wondering when Tiger Woods might once again set foot inside the ropes. Now, there's an opportunity to wager on just how he might fare in the latest iteration of his comeback.

Woods announced Monday that he had been cleared by his doctor to resume full golf activity, six months after undergoing anterior lumbar fusion surgery. It's another promising sign for the 41-year-old, who hasn't teed it up since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

U.K. betting outlet PaddyPower has capitalized on the rampant speculation by posting odds on various outcomes tied to Woods' as-yet-undetermined return to competition. Here's a look at some of the available props:

Make a PGA Tour cut again: 1/6

Make the cut in a major again: 2/5

Play the 2018 Masters: 4/9

Hit the fairway with his first tee shot back: 4/6

Miss the cut in his first event back: 8/11

Make the cut in his first event back: Even

Get back in the OWGR top 50 (currently No. 1164): 6/4

Officially retire from golf by the end of 2018: 7/4

Get back in the OWGR top 10: 10/1

Win another major: 10/1

Re-hire caddie Steve Williams: 12/1

Play in the 2018 Ryder Cup: 12/1

Win on the PGA Tour in 2018: 16/1

Win a major in 2018: 25/1

Re-hire swing coach Butch Harmon: 33/1

Make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team: 40/1

Win his next PGA Tour event: 50/1

Get back to world No. 1 ranking: 50/1

Tiger Woods

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

