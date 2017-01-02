Woods welcomes Day to the 'Nike Golf Club'

Nike is out of the hard goods business, but the company still has plenty of sway in the golf world when it comes to apparel.

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy already under wraps, Nike announced Sunday that world No. 1 Jason Day will be the latest elite golfer to sport its swoosh on his hats, clothes and shoes.

And the man who helped build the Nike Golf brand is now welcoming Day to the "Nike Golf Club."

Welcome to the Nike Golf Club @JDayGolf. - TW https://t.co/CyPjgtm1ao — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 2, 2017

Woods and Day have developed a friendship in recent years, with the former world No. 1 serving as a mentor to current world No. 1.

Day will start his 2017 campaign on Thursday at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.