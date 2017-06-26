Woods won't attend Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods won’t attend this week’s Quicken Loans National as he continues to receive treatment for how he manages his pain medications.

The Washington, D.C.-area tournament is hosted by Woods and benefits his foundation. Last week, Woods, who was arrested on May 29 for driving under the influence, announced that he was receiving professional help with how he manages his pain medications for back pain and a sleep disorder.

Rick Singer, CEO of Woods’ foundation, said in a statement Sunday night that Woods will not attend this week’s event. Woods has played the tournament only twice since 2012.

“Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week,” Singer said.

Back pain kept Woods from participating in the other tournament that benefits his foundation, the Genesis Open in February.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm headline this week’s event at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.