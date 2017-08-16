Wyndham Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The regular season finale is already here. Here's the key info for the Wyndham Championship, the final event to get into the top 125 for the start of next week's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Golf course: Sedgefield C.C. in Greensboro, N.C., was opened in 1926 and designed by Donald Ross. The course was redesigned in 2007 by Kris Spence. The course will play as a par 70 at 7,127 yards.

Purse: $5.8 million

TV schedule (All times Eastern): Thursday, 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel; Friday, 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel; Saturday, 3-6 p.m. on CBS; Sunday, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: Thursday, 2-6 p.m. at golfchannel.com; Friday, 2-6 p.m. at golfchannel.com; Saturday, 3-6 p.m. on cbssports.com; Sunday, 3-6 p.m. on cbssports.com

Notable tee times: Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, 12:50 p.m. Friday; Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel, Kyle Stanley at 8 a.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday; Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Geoff Ogilvy at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, 7:50 a.m. Friday; Henrik Stenson, Kevin Kisner, Bill Haas at 1 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday (Click here for more tee times)

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim won his first PGA Tour title last year by five strokes over Luke Donald. Kim won his second title this year at The Players Championship.

Notables in the field: Kisner will try to rebound from a disappointing final round at the PGA. Stenson (84th) is looking to improve his FedEx Cup standing heading into the playoffs and also make sure he meets the minimum number of events (15) to keep his status. Ogilvy (125), Sam Saunders (127), Ryan Palmer (128) and Graeme McDowell (131) are among the players who need a good week to make the playoffs.

Key stats:

• Final event of PGA Tour regular season (top 125 advance to playoffs)

• Two players moved inside top 125 at Wyndham Championship last year

• Five players moved inside top 125 at Wyndham Championship in 2015

• Lowest ranked player to jump into playoffs: Love (No. 186) in 2015

• Haas leads Wyndham Championship in scoring average last five years

• This is Stenson's fourth start at Wyndham (two MC, WD in previous three)

• Lucas Glover has averaged 4.68 birdies/eagles per round since 2010 (best in that span)

• Simpson has averaged 18 rounds of 67 or better in this event since 2008 (most in that span)

(Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)