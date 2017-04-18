Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Big week for Poulter in Texas

Golf Channel Digital
April 18, 2017, 10:15 am

The PGA Tour returns to the Lone Star State this week. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the Valero Texas Open.

• Defending champion is Charley Hoffman; last to successfully defend at Texas Open was Zach Johnson (2008-09)

• Hoffman is 43 under since this event moved to TPC San Antonio (29 strokes better than anyone else)

• Hoffman also leads in scoring average, birdies/eagles and rounds in the 60s at TPC San Antonio

• Johnson is No. 56 in world ranking; last time he was 56th or worse was week of 2007 Masters win (was 56th)

• This is Ian Poulter's last start of a major medical extension; needs $30,624 this week in earnings

Patrick Reed finished runner up in this event last year (one shot back of Hoffman)

• Reed is 175th in scrambling this season on PGA Tour (was 8th last season)

Jimmy Walker won this event in 2015; three top-3 finishes in state of Texas on PGA Tour

Daniel Summerhays is one of two players to finish top 15 each of the last four years in this event (Hoffman)

• TPC San Antonio: 6.6 percent of players hit the green when going for it in two (lowest percentage on PGA Tour last season)

• TPC San Antonio last ranked in top 3 in par-5 scoring difficulty each of last three seasons

Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, 2017 Valero Texas Open, Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker

