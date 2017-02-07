You Oughta Know: DJ, Day have mojo at Pebble Beach

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson headline this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into this week's event courtesy of the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

Dustin Johnson

• Two wins, six top-10s in nine career starts in this event

• 75 under par since making his debut in this tournament in 2008, 18 shots better in relation to par than any other player during that stretch:

Dustin Johnson: 75 under

Jason Day: 57 under

Jimmy Walker: 57 under

Phil Mickelson: 53 under

• Has won a PGA Tour event in each of the last nine seasons – by far the longest active streak on the PGA Tour:

Dustin Johnson: 9

Patrick Reed: 4

Jason Day: 3

Rory McIlroy: 3

Ryan Moore: 3

Jimmy Walker: 3

Bubba Watson: 3

• With a win this season, he will become the third player in the last 30 years to win a PGA Tour event in 10 straight seasons. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are the only ones to do it in that span:

1996-09: Tiger Woods, 14

2004-13: Phil Mickelson, 10

2008-16: Dustin Johnson, 9

• One of just two players over the last 30 years to win in nine straight seasons on the PGA Tour immediately after turning pro. Tiger Woods is the other.

Jason Day

• Five top-15 finishes in seven career starts in this event

• Has won eight times on the PGA Tour over the last three seasons, most of any player during that span:

Jason Day: 8

Jordan Spieth: 7

Dustin Johnson: 4

Justin Thomas: 4

Rory McIlroy: 4

• Grip on No. 1 ranking is getting a little looser. After the PGA Championship, his lead over Dustin Johnson was 2.78 average points. It’s about 0.45 over Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

• Finished inside top 25 in each of four starts in this event

• Leading the PGA Tour in birdie average

• With eight PGA Tour wins at 23 years old, trails only Tiger Woods over the last 30 seasons in victories before a player’s 24th birthday:

Tiger Woods: 15

Jordan Spieth: 8

Rory McIlroy: 6

Phil Mickelson: 4

Phil Mickelson

• Four-time winner of this event (one shy of Mark O' Meara for most all-time):

Mark O' Meara: 5

Phil Mickelson: 4

Sam Snead: 4

• Nine career top-10s in this event (most of anyone last 30 years):

Phil Mickelson: 9

Davis Love III: 7

Vijay Singh: 7

Mike Weir: 7

• Recorded six runner-up finishes around the world since his last victory, the 2013 Open, including this tournament a year ago:

2016 Open: 2nd

2016 AT&T Pebble Beach: 2nd

2014 PGA Championship: 2nd

2016 FedEx St. Jude Classic: T-2

2015 Masters: T-2

2014 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: T-2