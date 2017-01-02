You Oughta Know: Day returns, Spieth defends at TOC

The PGA Tour season resumes this week at Kapalua. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the SBS Tournament of Champions. Stats courtesy Golf Channel research department:
Jason Day is back
• The world No. 1 has been out since withdrawing from the Tour Championship in September with a back injury.
• Day will have a new look as he signed an apparel deal with Nike. He will continue to play TaylorMade equipment.
• In the last three seasons, Day has the most wins of any player:
Jason Day: 8
Jordan Spieth: 7
Rory McIlroy: 4
Dustin Johnson: 4
• One reason why Day is No. 1? He's improved his strokes gained-putting stat over recent years:
2016: +1.13 (1st)
2015: +0.59 (6th)
2014: +0.32 (29th)
2013: +0.37 (30th)
• Last season, Day won wire-to-wire (no ties) twice. He became only the fourth player to do that since 1970, joining Tiger Woods (twice), Tom Watson and Johnny Miller:
2016: Jason Day (Arnold Palmer Inv., The Players)
2002: Tiger Woods (U.S. Open, WGC-Cadillac Champ.)
2000: Tiger Woods (U.S. Open, WGC-Bridgestone Inv.)
1980: Tom Watson (Hyundai TOC, AT&T Byron Nelson)
1974: Johnny Miller (Tucson Open, RBC Heritage)
Jordan Spieth is the defending champion
• He won last year by eight strokes. At 30 under par, Spieth's total was the second-lowest winning score to par in PGA Tour history in a 72-hole event. Ernie Els in 2003 posted 31 under at Kapalua.
• Spieth's 67.0 scoring average is the best all-time at Kapalua (minimum of eight rounds).
Dustin Johnson has never posted a score worse than par at TOC
• The U.S. Open champ has played 23 rounds at Kapalua with a scoring average of 69.3. He won the tournament in 2013.
• DJ has won in nine straight seasons, which is more than twice as long as the second-longest active streak:
Dustin Johnson: 9
Patrick Reed: 4
Jason Day: 3
Rory McIlroy: 3
Ryan Moore: 3
Jimmy Walker: 3
Bubba Watson: 3
Hideki Matsuyama has plenty of momentum
• Matsuyama finished 2016 out in style:
Hero World Challenge: Won
Taiheiyo Masters: Won
WGC-HSBC Champions: Won
CIMB Classic: 2nd
Japan Open Golf Champ.: Won
Tour Championship: 5th