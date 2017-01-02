Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Day returns, Spieth defends at TOC

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 2, 2017, 10:00 am

RSS

The PGA Tour season resumes this week at Kapalua. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the SBS Tournament of Champions. Stats courtesy Golf Channel research department:

Jason Day is back

• The world No. 1 has been out since withdrawing from the Tour Championship in September with a back injury.

• Day will have a new look as he signed an apparel deal with Nike. He will continue to play TaylorMade equipment.

• In the last three seasons, Day has the most wins of any player:

Jason Day: 8
Jordan Spieth: 7
Rory McIlroy: 4
Dustin Johnson: 4

• One reason why Day is No. 1? He's improved his strokes gained-putting stat over recent years:

2016: +1.13 (1st)
2015: +0.59 (6th)
2014: +0.32 (29th)
2013: +0.37 (30th)

• Last season, Day won wire-to-wire (no ties) twice. He became only the fourth player to do that since 1970, joining Tiger Woods (twice), Tom Watson and Johnny Miller:

2016: Jason Day (Arnold Palmer Inv., The Players)
2002: Tiger Woods (U.S. Open, WGC-Cadillac Champ.)
2000: Tiger Woods (U.S. Open, WGC-Bridgestone Inv.)
1980: Tom Watson (Hyundai TOC, AT&T Byron Nelson)
1974: Johnny Miller (Tucson Open, RBC Heritage)

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion

• He won last year by eight strokes. At 30 under par, Spieth's total was the second-lowest winning score to par in PGA Tour history in a 72-hole event. Ernie Els in 2003 posted 31 under at Kapalua.

• Spieth's 67.0 scoring average is the best all-time at Kapalua (minimum of eight rounds).

Dustin Johnson has never posted a score worse than par at TOC

• The U.S. Open champ has played 23 rounds at Kapalua with a scoring average of 69.3. He won the tournament in 2013.

• DJ has won in nine straight seasons, which is more than twice as long as the second-longest active streak:

Dustin Johnson: 9
Patrick Reed: 4
Jason Day: 3
Rory McIlroy: 3
Ryan Moore: 3
Jimmy Walker: 3
Bubba Watson: 3

Hideki Matsuyama has plenty of momentum

• Matsuyama finished 2016 out in style:

Hero World Challenge: Won
Taiheiyo Masters: Won
WGC-HSBC Champions: Won
CIMB Classic: 2nd
Japan Open Golf Champ.: Won
Tour Championship: 5th

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Punch Shot: Player of the Year in 2017?
It's official: World No. 1 Day to wear Nike apparel
Obama, Trump get in year-end golf round (separately)
Punch Shot: Breakout performer of 2017?
Players to watch in 2017

Trending

Report: McIlroy to play Callaway clubs, Titleist ball
It's official: World No. 1 Day to wear Nike apparel
Begay on Tiger: 'I expect him to win' in 2017
Stats incredible: Tiger's 40 greatest numerical records
Social Snapshots: December 2016
Woods welcomes Day to the 'Nike Golf Club'
Obama, Trump get in year-end golf round (separately)
Remembering Ouimet: The Eddie Lowery story
Happy New Year! Pros ring in 2017 on social media
Rory blames 'pea head' for lack of Ryder Cup hat
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.