You Oughta Know: Key numbers for new Zurich format

April 25, 2017, 7:10 pm

The Zurich Classic has a new format and plenty of big names in the field. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the team event.

• Field consists of 80 teams of two players; cut is low 35 teams and ties

• Rounds 1 and 3: Alternate shot

• Rounds 2 and 4: Best ball

• First official team event on PGA Tour since 1981 Disney Classic

• Both members of winning team will be credited with official PGA Tour victory

• Both members of winning team receive exemptions into invitational tournaments

• Notable exemptions include The Players, PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions

• Winning team does not receive invitation into 2018 Masters Tournament

• Each of last seven rounds of this event have had weather suspension (2015-16)

• Tournament was shortened to 54 holes last year (Brian Stuard won Monday finish)

• 10 of 27 rounds in this tournament since 2010 have had weather suspensions

• 13 of top-30 ranked players in world in field (there were three in 2016 field)

• No points awarded this week in Official World Golf Ranking

• Both players receive two-year exemption

• Official FedExCup points and money awarded

• Notable teams

Jason Day/Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer

Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara

Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley

Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka

Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, 2017 Zurich Classic

