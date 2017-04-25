You Oughta Know: Key numbers for new Zurich format

The Zurich Classic has a new format and plenty of big names in the field. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the team event.
• Field consists of 80 teams of two players; cut is low 35 teams and ties
• Rounds 1 and 3: Alternate shot
• Rounds 2 and 4: Best ball
• First official team event on PGA Tour since 1981 Disney Classic
• Both members of winning team will be credited with official PGA Tour victory
• Both members of winning team receive exemptions into invitational tournaments
• Notable exemptions include The Players, PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions
• Winning team does not receive invitation into 2018 Masters Tournament
• Each of last seven rounds of this event have had weather suspension (2015-16)
• Tournament was shortened to 54 holes last year (Brian Stuard won Monday finish)
• 10 of 27 rounds in this tournament since 2010 have had weather suspensions
• 13 of top-30 ranked players in world in field (there were three in 2016 field)
• No points awarded this week in Official World Golf Ranking
• Both players receive two-year exemption
• Official FedExCup points and money awarded
• Notable teams
Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara
Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen
Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley
Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka