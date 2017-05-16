You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour heads to Irving, Texas, this week. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the AT&T Byron Nelson:

• Defending champion: Sergio Garcia; defeated Brooks Koepka in a playoff

• Garcia is a two-time winner of this tournament (2004, 2016)

• Last player to successfully defend this event was Tom Watson, who won three straight from 1978-1980

• Dustin Johnson has been inside the top-20 in each of last 6 starts in this event

• Johnson also has the best score to par and most rounds in the 60s at TPC Four Seasons since 2009

• Jordan Spieth finished T-16 in this event as a 16-year-old in 2010 but is coming off his third consecutive missed cut at The Players

• Jason Day earned his first career PGA Tour win in this event in 2010 and has three top-10 finishes in four career starts at the Nelson