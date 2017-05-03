Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Key stats heading into Wells Fargo

Golf Channel Digital
May 3, 2017, 4:42 pm

The PGA Tour heads to Charlotte Wilmington, N.C., this week. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the Wells Fargo Championship.

• Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club is hosting the PGA Championship this year, so Eagle Point Golf Club will be holding a PGA Tour event for the first time

Dustin Johnson is making his first start since injuring his back before the Masters

• The world No. 1 won each of his last three PGA Tour starts (WGC Mexico, Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Match Play)

• Last player besides Tiger Woods to win four straight PGA Tour starts – Ben Hogan in 1953

• DJ leads PGA Tour in driving distance and GIR this season

• No player has ended season leading both those statistics (records kept since 1980)

Adam Scott is making his first worldwide start since T-9 finish in Masters

• Jon Rahm has a win, four top-5s in last seven PGA Tour starts

Phil Mickelson has three top-10s in 10 PGA Tour starts this season

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.


