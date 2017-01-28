Golf Central Blog

You Oughta Know: Snedeker can join Tiger, Phil

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 28, 2017, 6:48 pm

Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers top the board at Torrey Pines, where a whopping 33 players are within five shots of the lead. Here’s what You Oughta Know heading into Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open:

• Some bad news for Snedeker and Rodgers, each of last three winners of this event trailed entering final round. A 54-hole leader or co-leader has won only once in last eight years at Torrey Pines. This is Rodgers’ first 54-hole lead. Snedeker is 3 for 8.

• Speaking to the point above, Snedeker, a two-time winner at the Farmers, was seven back when he won in 2012 and six back when he took the title last year.

• With a win Sunday, Snedeker would join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as the players to win this event three times. He would also join them as the only players to win this event back to back in the last 40 years.

• Rodgers, C.T. Pan (one back) and Ollie Schniederjans (two back) have all been the top-ranked amateur in the world within the last five years.

• As an amateur at Stanford, Rodgers tied Woods for the most wins in program history, with 11.

• In 2015, Schniederjans became only the third amateur since 1960 to play the weekend at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, joining (guess who) Woods and Mickelson.

• Rose, the U.S. Open champion and Olympic gold medal winner, is looking to win again on Tour after failing to do so last season for the first time since 2009.

• Four back, Mickelson is looking to become a four-time Farmers winner and snap a worldwide winless drought that dates back to the 2013 Open Championship.

Article Tags: 

Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

