You Oughta Know: Spieth chasing only Tiger at Pebble

With just 18 holes left to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth is up six shots and looks poised to capture the ninth PGA Tour win of his career. Here's what You Oughta Know for Sunday:

• Spieth shot 7-under 65 on Saturday, his lowest career round at Pebble Beach. His six-shot lead is tied for the second-largest 54-hole lead in tournament history.

• Only six players in PGA Tour history have lost 54-hole lead of six shots. Spieth has converted six of 11 54-hole lead/co-leads in his career.

• Spieth has eight career PGA Tour wins at 23 years old. The only player since World War II with nine wins at 23 is Tiger Woods.

• Spieth has five consecutive top-10s worldwide entering this week and is seeking his second win in last six worldwide starts (Australian Open).

• Brandt Snedeker (six back) is in a better position than it appears based on recent history. Sneds has three wins when trailing by six or more shots in PGA Tour career (all since 2011).

• Snedeker has won this tournament two of the previous four years (2013, 2015). Five players have won this event 3 or more times (Mark O’Meara, Sam Snead, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller).

• Dustin Johnson (seven back) is also a two-time winner of this event (2009 and 2010). Johnson has a win in nine straight PGA Tour seasons (longest active streak on Tour) and can become world No. 1 with win this week and a Jason Day finish of 53rd or worse

• Rob Oppenheim (eight back) has been one of the most interesting stories in golf over the last two seasons. In 2015, Oppenheim earned his PGA Tour card for the first time by just $101, via the Web.com Finals. In 2016, he missed it by $392 after the championship was canceled because of Hurricane Matthew.

