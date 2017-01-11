You Oughta Know: Spieth headlines Sony Open

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama headline 2017's first full-field event. Here's what You Oughta Know heading into the Sony Open. (Stats courtesy of the Golf Channel research department)

Jordan Spieth

• Finished T-3 last week at Kapalua

• Making first start at Sony since missing the cut in 2014

• Has not finished out of the top 25 in any event he has played since The Open in July:

Starts: 8

Wins: 1

Top 10s: 5

Top 25s: 8

Hideki Matsuyama

• Has four wins and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts around the world. The only player to beat him during that span is Justin Thomas:

Wins: 4

Runner-up: 2

Players in fields: 410

Players defeated: 408

• However, Matsuyama doesn't have a great record at the Sony Open. In four previous starts, he has missed the cut three times and finished tied for 78th. In nine rounds, only two of his scores were under par

Justin Thomas

• Last week he became the third player since 2000 to win twice by three shots or more in his first four starts of a PGA Tour season. The other two are Phil Mickelson in 2005 and Tiger Woods in 2003

• He is also one of two players in the last five years to win twice in his first four starts of a PGA Tour season. Tiger Woods did it back in 2013

• At the SBS Tournament of Champions, led the field in proximity to the hole on shots over 200 yards and on shots between 200 and 225 yards

Jimmy Walker

• Has dominated the Sony Open in recent years, winning two of the last three times he has played:

Score to par: 52 under (1st)

Scoring average: 65.7 (1st)

Birdies/eagles: 71 (1st)

G.I.R.: 77.3 percent (1st)