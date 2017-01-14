You Oughta Know: Thomas' odd feat

Justin Thomas' 65 was his highest round of the week, following a 59 and a 64. Believe it or not, though, it was his first bogey-free round of the week, as he made five birdies, four of them on the back nine. That's just one thing You Oughta Know about the Sony Open in Hawaii. Here are some more tidbits:

• Thomas' aggregate of 188 through three rounds is tied for the lowest score in PGA Tour history. Steve Stricker shot 188 through three rounds at the 2010 John Deere Classic.

• Thomas' seven-shot lead through 54 holes is the Tour's largest 54-hole lead since Tiger Woods at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

• No player has lost a 54-hole lead of seven or more shots in PGA Tour history. (Although a seven-shot lead during the final round has been blown.)

• This is Thomas' fourth 54-hole lead or co-lead in his PGA Tour career. He won two of the previous three.

• Thomas has two wins in four starts this season on the PGA Tour.

• Last week at kapalua he led by two shots after 54 holes, and won by three.

• Through three rounds, Thomas leads the field in strokes gained off-the-tee, strokes gained tee-to-green and proximity to the hole.

• Thomas is trying to win three of the season's first five events. The only player to have done that in the last 40 years is Tiger Woods, who has done it three times.

• The last player besides Woods to win three of the first five starts in a season: Johnny Miller, 1975.

• Thomas won last week's SBS Tournament of Champions by three shots. The only player to win at Kapalua and Waialae in consecutive weeks is Ernie Els in 2003.

• Thomas is seeking to join Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players 23 or younger in the past 30 years to win PGA Tour events in consecutive weeks. Thomas is 23.

Information supplied by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Dept.