Golf Central Blog

Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 29, 2017, 9:00 am

RSS

During Zach Johnson's third-round, 5-over 75, a spectator at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational photographed Johnson’s clubs sprayed along the ground near a green. In the Twitter description, the spectator said Johnson had dumped his clubs after being put on the clock.

Sunday, Johnson acknowledged that he pulled his clubs out of his bag in frustration, but explained it by way of a stuck putter. He did not mention being put on the clock.

Johnson closed in even-par 70 to tie for 63rd

Article Tags: 

Zach Johnson, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
Begay, Rolfing: Tiger's arrest needs to be wakeup call
Division I Men's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Men's Golf Championship - Ind.

Trending

Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Woods arrested for DUI Monday morning
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Rosaforte: More Tiger DUI details to come
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Begay, Rolfing: Tiger's arrest needs to be wakeup call
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.